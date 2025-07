ⓒ YG Entertainment

Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU will release his second solo album “Eros” on July 14.





The album’s title plays off his 2022 solo debut "Error”, which earned critical acclaim for its genre diversity and standout track “Panorama.” His last solo release was the digital single “1 Trillion” in 2024.





Starting Aug. 8, he’ll reunite with sister Suhyun for a nine-date concert series in Seoul titled Akdongdeul, marking their first joint performance in over a year.