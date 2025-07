ⓒ SM Entertainment

WayV will drop its seventh EP Big Bands on July 18.





The new mini album includes six tracks, with Korean and Chinese versions of the title song. It follows their 2023 EP Frequency, which topped iTunes charts in 19 regions and earned three music show wins.





The band will also kick off its “No Way Out” tour in Seoul on Aug. 2–3 before heading to 13 cities across Asia.