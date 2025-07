ⓒ Universal Music

The original soundtrack for the animated film K-pop Demon Hunters debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart dated July 5.





It is the first soundtrack released in 2025 to reach the top 10. The album logged 27,000 streaming equivalent units, 3,000 in physical sales, and 1,000 track equivalent units during the tracking week.





Featuring fictional girl group Huntrix and rival act Saja Boys, tracks like “Golden” and “Your Idol” are also charting high on Spotify’s global and U.S. daily charts.