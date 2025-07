ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS will release its first live album on July 18.





The album will feature 22 tracks from its “Permission to Dance on Stage — Live” tour, including hits like “On,” “Fire,” and “Permission to Dance.”





The concerts, held in Seoul, LA, and Las Vegas from 2021–22, drew 4 million fans and marked BTS as the first K-pop act to headline SoFi and Allegiant Stadiums.





The live album comes as anticipation builds for the group’s return, with all members now discharged from military service.