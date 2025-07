ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Twice dropped new teaser photos and a video for its upcoming fourth full album “This Is For.”





The teaser image shows each member in miniature form doing everyday activities against a plain gray backdrop.





The album, featuring 14 tracks including the title song, is due out July 11 — seven months after their last release, “Strategy,” which ranked No. 4 on the Billboard 200.





The group will also launch its sixth world tour on July 19–20 in Incheon, with stops announced so far in Japan, Asia, and Australia.