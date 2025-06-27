Part 14. The 1960s, the Golden Era of Korean Cinema

The 1960s, the Prime of Korean Cinema

In 2023, a special exhibition titled “Korean Cinema’s Golden Decade: The 1960s” was held in Manhattan, New York. Twenty-four classic Korean films from a wide variety of genres were screened. The Korean film industry produced quality films in the 1960s both in terms of quality and quantity. It was the prime of Korean cinema when a great number of Auteurism directors came to the scene.

Winning an Award at the Berlin International Film Festival and Emergence of Local Film Awards

For the first time in Korean cinematic history, director Kang Dae-jin’s “The Coachman” won the Silver Bear Extraordinary Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. Then, the government-sponsored Daejong Film Awards was established in 1962 and the Blue Dragon Film Awards financed by Chosun Ilbo in 1963.





Poster of “The Coachman”

ⓒ Korean Film Archive

The Prime of Literature-based Movies Movies based on literary works thrived in the 1960s. Most notable films among them were director Yu Hyun-mok’s “Obaltan” based on a novella written by Yi Beom-seon and Shin Sang-ok’s “My Mother and Her Guest” inspired by writer Chu Yo-sup’s best-selling novel.





(Left) Poster of “Obaltan” (Right) Poster of “My Mother and Her Guest” ⓒ Korean Film Archive

(Left) Director Bong Joon-ho (Right) Still photo from “The Housemaid” ⓒ YONHAP News, Korean Film Archive

“I didn’t just make films by myself one day. Throughout the history of Korean cinema, there were many great Korean directors like Kim Ki-young who inspired me.” - Director Bong Joon-ho (In his acceptance speech of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival)

The 1960s was when Kim Ki-young of “The Housemaid” and many others created their best works. They gave great inspirations to younger movie directors and their works brought about today’s huge popularity of Korean movies.