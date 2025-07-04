The East Sea / Farewell Song from Chunhyangga / Cheongseong-gok

The joy of travel begins long before the journey itself. It starts when you begin planning where to go and how to enjoy it. You list all the places you want to visit, the things you want to do, and the foods you absolutely must try, and as you carefully choose each one, you’re already thrilled as if you're in the middle of experiencing them. And when that journey finally comes to an end and you return home, you get that familiar feeling: “There's no place like home.”





The sky stretches endlessly, so I climb Mangyangjeong망양정 Pavilion.

Beyond the sea is the sky—what lies beyond the sky, I wonder?

The waves are already fierce. Who dared to startle them,

that they surge and crash so wildly?

White waves break and seem to pour down over the mountain.

What could cause such sea spray in the clear May sky?





This is a passage from “Gwandongbyeolgok관동별곡,” a classical Korean sijo poem written by scholar Jeong Cheol정철, who traveled along the eastern coast of Korea and described its scenic spots. If he were alive today, he would have posted this travel review on his social media. Let’s listen to “The East Sea” sung by Kim Yul-hee and accompanied by Soul Sauce.

The East Sea/ Sung by Kim Yul-hee, performed by Soul Sauce





This week’s artist is master singer Mo Heung-gap. At the Seoul National University Museum, there is a ten-panel folding screen depicting scenes of Pyongyang in the late Joseon Dynasty. One panel shows a singer performing in front of a large audience on Neungnado능라도 Island, located in the middle of the Daedong대동 River. Next to the singer, the words “Master Singer Mo Heung-gap” are written. In fact, the renowned singer Mo Heung-gap once performed at Yeongwangjeong연광정 Pavilion on the Daedong River. It’s said that his high-pitched notes were so powerful that they sent shivers down one’s spine, and that his voice could be heard from as far as four kilometers away.

Mo Heung-gap was also the first sori performer to be granted an official title. He once performed before King Heonjong헌종, and his performance supposedly moved both the king and his officials so much that they awarded him with an honorary position of ‘dongji동지’ in the rank of second senior grade.

One might expect someone with such fame to act arrogantly, but Mo Heung-gap was known for his humility. On one occasion, he had the opportunity to perform alongside his rival, Song Heung-rok송흥록. Mo Heung-gap sang Jeokbyeokga적벽가 and received big applause, but when Song Heung-rok followed with Chunhyangga춘향가, the audience laughed and cried with him. Later, a group of artists declared Song Heung-rok the “King of Songs.” When Mo Heung-gap had grown old, he witnessed a young singer boasting that he was better than Song Heung-rok. To this, Mo Heung-gap replied, “I may not be as good as Master Song Heung-rok, but I’m still better than you.” Then, with most of his teeth gone and his pronunciation unclear, he sang the farewell aria from Chunhyangga. So powerful was his performance that the arrogant young singer was deeply humbled and sincerely apologized. Mo Heung-gap was a true master: a performer of the highest skill, who offered respect to those more accomplished than himself and guidance to those who still had room to grow.

Farewell Song from Chunhyangga/ Sung by Sung Chang-soon





One piece of music that truly captures the refreshing quality of a bamboo forest is "Cheongseong Jajinhanip청성자진한잎," or simply called “Cheongseong-gok청성곡.” The term “jajinhanip” refers to a variation of gagok while “cheongseong," literally meaning “clear sound”, refers to tones played an octave higher than the basic pitch. So, “Cheongseong Jajinhanip” can be understood as ‘a gagok piece arranged an octave higher.’ Cheongseong-gok is most often performed as a solo piece for either daegeum, a large bamboo flute, or danso, a small bamboo flute. When played on the daegeum, it has a bold and resonant tone, while the danso version is known for its pure and delicate sound. Let’s listen to danso virtuoso Kim Joong-sup’s solo performance of “Cheongseong-gok.”