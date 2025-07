South Korea has had the highest suicide rate among OECD countries since 2003. Suicide rates were driven by older adults in the past but the trend is shifting now toward younger generations. A KBS Special Reporting Team analyzed ten years’ worth of chronic illness data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and found that the number of depression patients aged 19 to 39 rose from 110,000 in 2014 to 360,000 in 2023, a 225% increase. Suicide is now the leading cause of death among South Koreans under 39. To help us analyze South Korea's notorious suicide rate, depression and how the new Lee Jae-myung administration should navigate this social issue, Dr. Peter Jongho Na, assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine joins us for an interview.