Part 15. Korean Pop Song “Morning Dew” and Youth Culture

The Rise of Youth Culture in the 1970s

The term ‘youth culture’ came into wide use in the 1970s. In Korea was undergoing rapid industrialization led by the military regime while dissidents were placed under strict political oppression. Young people who grew up under the American educational system and cultural influence were emotionally and culturally different from their parents who were educated in strict Japanese colonial style.





Symbols of Youth Culture: Acoustic Guitar, Blue Jeans, and Draft Beer The symbols of Korean youth culture were the acoustic guitar, blue jeans, and draft beer. Blue jeans represented a departure from the authoritative older generation, draft beer the freedom unrestrained by place or form, and the acoustic guitar a sincere form of self-expression. In particular, folk music of the West left a big impact among young Koreans.





Albums from the 1970s

Oppression and Crack-down The government declared the Yushin reforms in the 1970s and oppression and crack-downs on youth culture began. Long, shaggy hair and miniskirts, considered harmful to Korea’s wholesome traditional custom, were targeted for police roundup. Censorship on pop music also tightened and such Korean pop songs as “To Happy World,” “Whale Hunting,” and “For a Love That Wasn’t to Be” were banned.





Cracking down on men with long hair during the 1970s

Korean pop song “Morning Dew” banned in the 1970s

The Legacy of Youth Culture Lives on Kim Min-ki’s “Morning Dew” was named one of Korean people’s favorite songs. It was chosen as a ‘wholesome song’ at the time of its release for its beautiful words. But it was soon banned when college students started singing it at anti-government protests. The ban was lifted only after the June 10th democratization movement, and the song is still sung at protests even today. The essence of youth culture that resisted the existing order and demanded social change remains in our society.



