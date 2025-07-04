ⓒ KBS News

Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang stands as North Korea's premier art creation organization.





Established in 1959, the studio boasts specialized teams covering a wide range of artistic disciplines, from traditional Oriental painting and murals to ceramics and sculptures. Its primary mission revolves around creating cultural works that glorify the ruling Kim family.





To achieve this goal, North Korea has assembled its most talented artists, painters, and artisans at this studio, where artistic production is a collaborative endeavor rather than an individual pursuit.





In fact, collective creation takes precedence over personal artistic expression in North Korea, with artists facing strict limitations on expressing their individual thoughts and creative ideas.





Interestingly, North Korean artworks have garnered significant international recognition. Since the late 2000s, the studio has leveraged its artistic capabilities to generate foreign currency, creating monumental structures in various countries.





Let's delve deeper into this artistic collective that represents North Korea's state-controlled artistic landscape.