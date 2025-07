ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS's “Dynamite” ranked No. 34 on Apple Music’s list of the 500 most-streamed songs of the past decade. It was the highest ranking for a K-pop act.





The platform released the list to mark its 10th anniversary. “Dynamite,” BTS’s first English-language single, ranked 34 while another hit, “Butter” ranked No, 252.





“Dynamite” was also the first K-pop song to be listed among the top five on Apple Music’s Top 100: Global chart. The song made history as the first K-pop song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 32 weeks.