BTS will officially return as a full group next spring with a new album and a global tour.





Leader RM shared that all seven members will begin preparations this month, adding, “We’re going back to our roots with this one.”





The comeback marks their first group project since 2022 and aligns with reports of a March 2026 return. The members will stay in the U.S. this month to begin production.