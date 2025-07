ⓒ BILLIONS

Nam Woohyun of Infinite will release his fifth solo EP on July 30.





The EP, titled Tree Ring, reflects his nickname “Tree” and his fandom, Tree World.





This marks Nam Woohyun’s first major release since his 2023 digital single “Boyfriend.” He is also set to join the Taiwanese reality show Secret Journey on Narrow Mountain Road and make a guest appearance in the musical Dream High.