Doh Kyungsoo (D.O. of EXO) topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 20 regions with his first full solo album Bliss.





Released on July 7, the album features the lead track “Sing Along!”, co-written with Zico, which also led the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 10 regions.





D.O. will kick off an Asia tour following a two-day concert in Seoul on July 19–20, with stops in cities including Tokyo, Bangkok, and Taipei.