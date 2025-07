ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Hoshi and Woozi of Seventeen will begin their mandatory military service in mid-September.





Woozi is set to enlist on Sept. 15, followed by Hoshi on Sept. 16, both as active-duty Army soldiers.





They will be the third and fourth members of the group to enlist, after Jeonghan and Wonwoo. The duo recently formed a subunit and released the single album Beam in March with the lead track “96ers”.





The duo is currently on their “Warning” fan concert tour which kicked off in Seoul on July 11, with stops in Busan, Gwangju, Taipei and Yokohama.