Part 16. Opening of the Nation’s First Subway Line and the Era of the Subway System

Opening of Seoul Subway Line 1 revolutionized Korea’s mass transit system

Seoul Subway Line 1 opened on August 15th, 1974. The subway train stunned and excited Seoul citizens by traveling from Seoul Station to Cheongnyangni station in just 18 minutes. Line 1 brought Seoul and the surrounding areas closer together and Korea welcomed the new era.





Opening Ceremony for Seoul Subway Line 1 in 1974

ⓒ KBS

Passengers riding the subway right after its opening

ⓒ KBS

Korea becomes a subway powerhouse Line 2 was a loop line that encircled Seoul and the opening of Lines 3 and 4 followed. Then, Line 5 transecting Seoul horizontally opened, followed by Line 6 that traveled in the area north of the Han River, Line 7 that stretched from Onsu station in Seoul to Jangam station in Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi-do Province opened. Later, Line 8 opened with terminus at Moran station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province and at Amsa station in Seoul while Line 9, which traveled through the Gangnam area, went into service. The Seoul subway system packed with smart operation systems, safety features, and various convenient facilities are rated among the world’s best.





Musical production ‘Seoul Subway Line 1’

ⓒ KBS

Subway stations as lifestyle platforms In Korea, subway stations are not merely places where people get on and off the trains, but they serve as life platforms providing many interesting services. There are a metro farm where high-tech farming technologies are applied to grow vegetables, shared office spaces and unmanned storage units, workout zones, and venues for exhibitions and performances.





An eco-friendly ‘metro farm’ inside a subway station

ⓒ KBS