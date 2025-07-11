Part 16. Opening of the Nation’s First Subway Line and the Era of the Subway System

Opening of Seoul Subway Line 1 revolutionized Korea’s mass transit system
Seoul Subway Line 1 opened on August 15th, 1974. The subway train stunned and excited Seoul citizens by traveling from Seoul Station to Cheongnyangni station in just 18 minutes. Line 1 brought Seoul and the surrounding areas closer together and Korea welcomed the new era.
Opening Ceremony for Seoul Subway Line 1 in 1974
ⓒ KBS
Passengers riding the subway right after its opening
ⓒ KBS
Korea becomes a subway powerhouse
Line 2 was a loop line that encircled Seoul and the opening of Lines 3 and 4 followed. Then, Line 5 transecting Seoul horizontally opened, followed by Line 6 that traveled in the area north of the Han River, Line 7 that stretched from Onsu station in Seoul to Jangam station in Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi-do Province opened. Later, Line 8 opened with terminus at Moran station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province and at Amsa station in Seoul while Line 9, which traveled through the Gangnam area, went into service. The Seoul subway system packed with smart operation systems, safety features, and various convenient facilities are rated among the world’s best.
Musical production ‘Seoul Subway Line 1’
ⓒ KBS
Subway stations as lifestyle platforms
In Korea, subway stations are not merely places where people get on and off the trains, but they serve as life platforms providing many interesting services. There are a metro farm where high-tech farming technologies are applied to grow vegetables, shared office spaces and unmanned storage units, workout zones, and venues for exhibitions and performances.
An eco-friendly ‘metro farm’ inside a subway station
ⓒ KBS
Going beyond transit means and becoming an export brand
Although Korea had to rely on Japan for its carriage and signal technology at the time of the subway line 1 construction, the nation succeeded in developing its own electric train in 1977. Korea’s subway technology began to be exported overseas in the 1990s. Korea consulted Malaysia’s electric train upgrading project in 2007 and so far has exported electric trains and technology to some 40 countries around the world to help solidify its place in the world subway market.