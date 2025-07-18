N. Korea’s Smartphones

ⓒ KBS News

Smartphones have undeniably become an integral part of our everyday lives, and it appears North Korea is no exception to this global phenomenon.





A report indicates that approximately 30 percent of North Korea's population uses smartphones, which have smoothly woven themselves into the fabric of daily life in the country.





Interestingly, North Korea has developed multiple domestic smartphone brands, progressively emphasizing commercial and consumer-focused elements in its product design and marketing approach.





Despite significant limitations on smartphone usage, such as restricted access to the global internet, North Koreans continue to actively engage with these devices, with younger generations frequently upgrading to newer models.





However, in North Korea, smartphones extend beyond mere communication tools and are employed as instruments of state surveillance.





Let's explore the landscape of smartphones in North Korea and examine how these devices are being used within the country.