Stray Kids’ third Japanese EP Hollow has earned triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).





The album, released last month, surpassed 750,000 shipments by June, meeting the RIAJ’s criteria for the honor.





Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s sixth EP Desire: Unleash was certified platinum, its 14th RIAJ recognition. K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM also received gold certification for its Japanese single Different.