All eight members of ATEEZ have renewed their exclusive contracts with KQ Entertainment for another seven years.





The group debuted in 2018 and has since built a strong global fanbase, topping the Billboard 200 and recently entering the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lemon Drop.”





KQ Entertainment stated it will fully support the group’s continued growth. ATEEZ recently released a new version of its 12th EP, In Your Fantasy Edition, and kicked off a global tour which will visit 12 North American cities and three in Japan.