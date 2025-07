ⓒ Big Hit Music

BigHit Music announced it will debut a new five-member boy group next month.





It will be the label’s first boy group launch since TXT in 2019. The lineup includes Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, all teenagers with hands-on experience in music and choreography production.





Described as a “young creator crew,” the members are said to directly contribute to lyrics, composition, performance, and videography, showcasing original storytelling.





The group’s name and debut details will be revealed soon.