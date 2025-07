ⓒ BELIFT LAB

ILLIT will officially debut in Japan on Sept. 1 with the single Toki Yo Tomare.





The album will include four tracks: two new songs, a Japanese version of “Do the Dance” from their third EP bomb, and “Almond Chocolate,” their first Japanese track released in February.





The group will also host its sold-out fan concert “Glitter Day” in Yokohama and Osaka across four dates in August and September.