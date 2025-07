ⓒ JYP Entertainment

NMIXX has announced it will host its first standalone concerts in Seoul.





The concerts will take place on Nov. 29–30 and mark a milestone for the group, coming over three and a half years after its debut. The announcement follows the completion of their second fan concert tour “Change Up: Mixx Lab,” which wrapped up in Macao in June after 21 shows in 12 cities.





A new album is also reportedly in the works for an October release, following their fourth EP Fe304: Forward from March.