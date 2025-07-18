Part 17. Korea’s first automobile export, paving the way to becoming an automobile giant

Launching the Automotive Industry

The first automobile introduced in Korea was an American-made automobile imported from the U.S. to celebrate Emperor Gojong’s 40th anniversary of his enthronement in 1903. Around the time of Korea’s liberation, car maintenance companies and parts makers started to show up. One of them was Hyundai Motor, established in 1967. Korea’s first automobile was the ‘Sibal’ produced in 1955 by taking apart and then reassembling a U.S. army Jeep, which served as the starting point of Korea’s automobile production.





The King’s Wagon, an American-made automobile introduced to Korea for the first time

ⓒ NATIONAL PALACE MUSEUM OF KOREA

Korea’s first automobile ‘Sibal’

ⓒ KBS

The birth of the Pony, Korea’s first independent automobile model Since the Korean government started promoting the auto industry in 1962, modern plants were built to import automotive parts from overseas and assemble them for production. But assembly production had its limits, such as building cars not suited to Korea’s road conditions. So, Hyundai Motor started developing the nation’s original automobile model with its own technology. Many experts at the time thought it was impossible, but Hyundai Motor hired an Italian designer and at last developed the Pony, Korea’s first original automobile.





The success of the Pony and the export of Korean automobiles The Pony gained worldwide attention and demonstrated the potential of the Korean auto industry when it was unveiled at the Turin Motor Show in 1974. Korea started manufacturing the Pony in December 1976 and, in the following year, accounted for 44% of domestic car sales. Korea started exporting the Pony to Saudi Arabia and Ecuador in 1976. Since then, Hyundai Motor produced a total of 300,000 vehicles by 1982. Then, in 1985, Hyundai Motor’s Excel successfully entered the vast U.S. market and took the Korean automobile industry to the next level.





(Left) The birth of the Pony, Korea’s first homegrown automobile (ⓒ KBS) (Right) Poster of “A Taxi Driver,‘ featuring the Pony (Poster and trailer audio provided by ⓒ SHOWBOX)

The locally developed Excel exported to the U.S. for the first time

ⓒ KBS

The present and future of the Korean auto industry The Korean automotive industry grew rapidly since the 1990s by mass-exporting and developing independent technology. In the 21st century, high-quality, high-performing, and affordable Korean automobiles became competitive in the global market. In particular, Korean-made cars were featured prominently in Hollywood adventure films to raise their brand awareness while helping Korea establish itself as a global automotive powerhouse through ceaseless innovation.



