Mt. Kumgang’s World Heritage Designation

ⓒ KBS News

North Korea's scenic Mt. Kumgang has now been officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.





The mountain is celebrated for its awe-inspiring landscape, profound cultural significance, and deep connections to Buddhist heritage and traditions.





This new inscription marks North Korea's third entry on the UNESCO World Heritage list, following the Historic Monuments and Sites in Kaesong in 2013 and the Complex of Koguryo Tombs in 2004.





With this prestigious World Heritage designation, Mt. Kumgang has solidified its status as an internationally acclaimed mountain, with potential for significant transformations in North Korean tourism.





Mt. Kumgang tourism was historically a powerful symbol of inter-Korean cooperation, representing a collaborative endeavor jointly pursued by South and North Korea. Consequently, the recent UNESCO listing sparks renewed hope for the potential revival of the suspended inter-Korean tourism project.





Let us delve into the mountain's World Heritage designation and explore its broader implications.