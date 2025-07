ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen will kick off a new world tour next month.





The tour, titled New_, will kick off on Sept. 13–14 in Incheon, with both shows to be livestreamed globally.





The setlist will feature songs from the group’s fifth studio album Happy Burstday, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 2.5 million copies in its first week.