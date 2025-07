ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink’s latest single “Jump” debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.





It is the group’s 10th entry on the chart. The track also topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, replacing “Golden” from K-pop Demon Hunters. It’s the first time both top spots belong to all-female acts tied to K-pop.





Currently, the quartet is in the midst of their “Deadline” tour.