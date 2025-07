ⓒ SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment’s first virtual artist Naevis will release a new single.





Titled, Sensitive, the new single will drop on Aug. 7. It has been nearly a year since her debut track Done was released.





Originally introduced as a key figure in aespa’s universe, Naevis supports both the real members and their avatars.





She previewed Sensitive during SM’s joint concert The Culture, The Live in January, following her live performance debut with Done during aespa’s 2024 tour.