Stray Kids to drop 4th full album on Aug. 22

Stray Kids will release their fourth studio album Karma on Aug. 22.

A trailer video revealed a futuristic setting in 2081, where the eight members face off as past champions of an annual sports contest.

The album follows the success of their ninth EP Ate, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 3 million copies. It marked the group’s sixth straight chart-topping release.

The group’s “Dominate” world tour recently wrapped up in Rome, completing a 34-city, 55-show run across the globe.