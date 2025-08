ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Ive will return with a new album in late August.





The new album comes seven months after its third EP Ive Empathy. The EP was a major success, becoming the group’s fifth million-seller and earning 15 music show trophies with tracks “Attitude” and “Rebel Heart.”





“Rebel Heart” also made Billboard’s “25 Best K-pop Songs of 2025 (So Far)” and stayed on the Global Excl. US chart for 10 weeks.