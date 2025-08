ⓒ SM Entertainment

Joy of Red Velvet will return as a solo artist for the first time in four years.





Her new EP, From Joy, with Love, is set for release on Aug. 18. The mini album will feature six tracks, including the focus track “Love Splash!”





Her last solo project was Hello in 2021, a remake album that topped iTunes charts in 26 regions. Joy was the second Red Velvet member to go solo after Wendy, who is also preparing to release a new solo album this September.