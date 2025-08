ⓒ FNC Entertainment

Rookie boy band Ampers&One will release its third EP Loud & Proud on Aug. 12.





The new album follows April’s Wild & Free and promises an energetic, self-assured concept as suggested by its title.





The seven-member group debuted in November 2023 with the single “Ampersand One.” They recently wrapped up their first tour, My First_, covering three cities in Asia and 19 across North America.