Singer Lim Young-woong will release his second full-length album Im Hero 2 on Aug. 29.





It marks the singer’s first full-length album in over three years. The new LP follows his 2022 debut studio album IM Hero and is expected to showcase a diverse blend of genres beyond trot, including ballad, jazz, rock and hip-hop.





Lim rose to national stardom after winning TV Chosun’s Mr. Trot in 2020 and has since built a strong fanbase across generations. A teaser video of the new album featured soft sky-blue visuals, heart-shaped clouds and petals, evoking a fairy-tale-like mood ahead of the comeback.