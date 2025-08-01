Part 19. Founding of the professional baseball league in Korea and its significance in professional sports

The launching of Korean professional baseball

Korean professional baseball was launched in 1982. The historic first game was between the MBC Blue Dragons and the Samsung lions. The Blue Dragons clinched the win in overtime with Lee Jong-do’s homerun. This dramatic match publicized the impressive start of Korean professional baseball.





(Left) Telecast of the opening game in 1982, (Right) Then-President Chun Doo-hwan throws the first pitch in the opening game ⓒ KBS

The growth of Korean professional baseball Korean professional baseball grew rapidly to solidify its position as a national sport. But Korean baseball underwent a slump as people’s interest was diverted to Park Chan-ho’s career in Major Baseball League, telecast of Japanese baseball games, and the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Baseball regained popularity when the Korean team made an impression in the semi-finals of the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and won the gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.





2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing

ⓒ KBS

Modern professional baseball undergoing its golden years The current KBO league consists of ten teams and sold more than 10 million tickets in 2024 alone. Fans became more diverse as the number of young fans, especially women, in their 20s and 30s increased. Now baseball has become more than just a sport, but a cultural phenomenon.





KBO league drawing more than 10 million spectators in 2024

ⓒ KBS

The evolution of ballparks and the expansion as a cultural content

Ballparks have recently transformed into multi-functional cultural hub equipped with a barbecue zone and a grassy picnic area. In addition to fried chicken and beer, several food and beverage franchises opened at the stadiums, offering a wider selection of treats. Korea’s unique cheering tradition, passionate and organized, gained attention from overseas media and turned baseball stadiums into K-entertainment venues. Korean professional baseball has become more than just a sport, but has solidified its position as a cultural phenomenon.



