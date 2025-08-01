On July 1, North Korea opened an expansive new tourist zone on its east coast.





The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist zone is designed as an extensive marine tourism complex, featuring a pristine four-kilometer beach with exceptionally fine sand and a breathtaking natural landscape. As a contemporary, all-inclusive resort destination, it offers comfortable accommodations and a wide range of sports, entertainment, and convenience facilities.





Since the beginning of Kim Jong-un's leadership, North Korea has prioritized tourism as a strategy to attract international visitors and receive foreign currency without violating international sanctions.





Beyond this seaside resort area, North Korea is actively developing additional tourist zones, including Samjiyon, recognizing that tourism can provide economic advantages and serve as a powerful propaganda tool for the regime.





However, this ambitious tourism strategy is inherently complex. Increased interactions between local residents and foreign visitors could facilitate the penetration of external information into the country, while simultaneously exposing North Korea's internal realities to the outside world.





With North Korea caught between the desire for openness and the imperative of maintaining stringent control, it remains to be seen whether the country can successfully implement its tourism policy.