Sports exchanges have traditionally played a crucial role in bringing South and North Korea together, functioning as a diplomatic channel for communication.





Recent indicators suggest a possible revival of sports exchanges between the two sides.





South Korea has formally invited North Korea to take part in the 2025 World Archery Championships, set to be held in Gwangju in September.





North Korea is preparing to host two international table tennis events — the 2026 Asian Junior Championships and the 2028 Asian Championships.





Given North Korea's ambitious pursuit of becoming a sports powerhouse, there is growing anticipation that the country might take the opportunity to join the upcoming Gwangju World Archery Championships, an event that showcases premier international archery talent.





Let us examine the landscape of inter-Korean sports exchanges and explore their potential to promote mutual understanding and cooperation.