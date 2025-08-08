Part 20. KBS Special Live Broadcast “Finding Dispersed Families” Becomes a Message of Peace

"When they heard Patti Kim’s song "Does Anyone Know This Person?" on TV, everyone, even those who hadn't lost any family members, would stop whatever they were doing and gather in front of the set. They would stay up crying until one or two in the morning. All Koreans were trying to find lost families.” - Former KBS announcer Lee Ji-yeon, host of “Finding Dispersed Families”





The Beginning of “Finding Dispersed Families” “Finding Dispersed Families” was one of the special programs planned to mark the 30th anniversary of the North-South armistice in 1983. Intended to air for only 90 minutes on the night of June 30th, it was extended to 2:30 a.m. the following morning due to the explosive response from the war-torn families.





(Left) The “Finding Dispersed Families” title, (Right) Show hosts Yu Cheol-jong and Lee Ji-yeon ⓒ KBS

“Finding Dispersed Families” gains nationwide attention People's high level interest prompted KBS to suspend regular programming and continue airing the special live program. Moving reunions occurred every day, and the front of the KBS building became a so-called ‘plaza of reunions’ taking applications from dispersed-family members.





(Left) “Plaza of Reunions” in front of the KBS building, (Right) Walls covered in posters looking for lost family members ⓒ KBS

(Left) The first reunited family members, sisters Shin Yeong-suk and Shin Dong-suk, (Right) The Heo siblings, who were reunited on TV after 30 years ⓒ KBS

The program's archives entered into the UNESCO Memory of the World Register The broadcast continued for 138 days, and roughly 10,000 out of 100,000 cases found their family members. The archives, which include 463 videotapes and other broadcast memorabilia, were entered into the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. The program was recognized for reporting the tragedies of war and containing universal sentiments of mankind.





Reel tapes of “Finding Dispersed Families”

ⓒ KBS

The program’s legacy and its aftereffects KBS' Special Live Broadcast “Finding Dispersed Families” is recognized as a part of the Cold War peace movement, and it remains an example of a public broadcaster pursuing the public interest and taking on a social role.



