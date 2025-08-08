N. Korea Allows Private Vehicle Ownership

Recent reports suggest that North Korean citizens are now permitted to privately own their vehicles.





Previously, North Koreans could only register vehicles under the names of state-run enterprises or government agencies. The recent change now allows registration under individuals' personal identities.





This policy shift reflects a growing trend of vehicle usage in North Korea and signals the authorities' attempts to stimulate the economy by managing the increasing number of vehicles more strategically.





Some experts remain skeptical about the measure's effectiveness, considering the inherent movement restrictions within North Korean society.





Nonetheless, the move is intriguing, as it represents an unusual development in a socialist country typically discouraging private ownership. Questions naturally arise about who can actually own private vehicles in North Korea and the motivations behind this policy change.





Let's delve deeper into this new development and examine North Korea's driver's license system to gain more insights.