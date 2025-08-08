Part 21. First inter-Korean Reunion of Families Separated by the Korean War Opens a New Chapter in inter-Korean Exchanges

First contact between South and North Korea since division

First official contact between the two sides began when the Red Cross of South Korea proposed to the North in 1971 to hold a Red Cross meeting to resolve the issue of separated families. The two countries agreed on the three principles of autonomy, peace, and grand unity of the people through the July 4th Inter-Korean Joint Statement in 1972. But the issue of bringing together separated families could not be resolved due to differing approaches.





Announcement of the July 4th Inter-Korean Joint Statement in 1972

ⓒ KBS

First family reunion in the 1980s and dashed hopes Inter-Korean exchanges resumed when North Korea proposed to provide humanitarian aids to South Korea which was hit with devastating floods in 1984. The historic first family reunion took place in 1985. But the mid-air explosion of the Korean Air flight in 1987, North Korean nuclear crisis, and the sudden death of North Korean leader Kim Il-sung caused tension to mount between the two countries, leaving the separated family issue unattended.





First inter-Korean reunion of separated families in 1985.

A father hugs his two sons who were separated during the January 4th Retreat.

ⓒ KTV

A South Korean performing arts company visits Pyongyang (left)

and Its north Korean counterpart performs in Seoul (right)

ⓒ KTV

Family reunions resume since 2000 but inter-Korean exchanges halt again Following President Kim Dae-jung’s Berlin Declaration in 2000, the first inter-Korean summit takes place and the two sides agree on terms and conditions for family reunions through the June 15th Joint Declaration. However, North Korea’s nuclear tests and rising military tension forced reunions to halt again. Reunions resumed after the April 27th Panmunjom Declaration in 2018 but again suspended following the fruitless 2019 U.S.-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.





Inter-Korean summit in 2000

ⓒ YONHAP News

Inter-Korean reunion of separated families in 2000

ⓒ KBS