N. Korea’s Taedonggang Beer

North Korea takes pride in its notable brew — Taedonggang beer.





The country has been actively promoting Taedonggang beer on the international stage. In 2016, it even extended invitations to foreign press, diplomats and tourists to attend the Taedonggang Beer Festival in Pyongyang.





By leveraging equipment from renowned brewing countries and using the clean waters of the Taedonggang River, the beer has garnered such high praise that even The Economist's Seoul correspondent offered his commendation.





Beyond this signature brew, North Korea has been expanding its beer lineup and working to enhance its brewing technology, leading to wider sales of its beer products.





In fact, Taedonggang beer gained recognition in South Korea, with some South Koreans having enjoyed it during the period of more active inter-Korean trade in the 2000s.





Let's delve deeper into what makes Taedonggang beer unique and explore the beer landscape in North Korea.