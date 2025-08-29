Part 23. The debut of Korean-made mobile phones and the rise of an IT powerhouse

The arrival of the first Korean-made mobile phone and its significance On September 17th, 1988, Korea’s first locally made mobile phone was unveiled. Nicknamed the “brick phone,” the first mobile devices were bulky and offered poor call quality by today’s standards, but their development with homegrown technology carried major significance. From there, Korean companies accelerated mobile phone innovation, introducing advanced designs and features that propelled them onto the global stage.





Early phase mobile phone nicknamed ‘the brick phone’

ⓒ KBS

CDMA, a technological innovation in digital mobile communication In 1996, Korea successfully commercialized Code-division Multiple Access, or CDMA, for the first time in the world. Unlike earlier analog systems, digital CDMA technology greatly enhanced call quality and frequency efficiency, enabling more people to access wireless services at lower costs. This breakthrough not only transformed Korea into a global IT powerhouse but also fueled the rapid growth of mobile phone exports, sharpening the competitiveness of Korean brands in the global market.





Mobile phones in the 1990s

ⓒ KBS

The arrival of the smartphone era and smartphone innovations The arrival of smartphones along with the third-generation mobile communication technology in the early 2000s transformed mobile phones from a simple call-making device into a mini computer. The release of Apple’s iPhone in 2007 completely overturned the notion of mobile phones. Korean companies also quickly developed Android-based smartphones to remain competitive in the global market. Advancements in 4G LTE and 5G technology revolutionized mobile communication, delivering ultra-fast internet speeds and enabling a wide range of integrated, next-generation services across industries.

Korea, the IT power house, and the role of mobile phones Mobile phones are the aggregate of all IT technologies such as communications, broadcasting, display, memory and batteries. Samsung Electronics and other Korean industries came to lead the world market with their innovative devices and systems technology and solidified their position as a genuine IT giant.



