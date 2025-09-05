Fashion and Beauty in N. Korea

North Korean women traditionally wear hanbok during special occasions, but a recent trend suggests that sophisticated Western-style clothing is gaining popularity within the country.





A recent clothing exhibition reveals that fashion items have become more diverse, refined, and significantly richer in color compared to previous years.





It appears that clothing choices are increasingly reflecting personal preferences and individuality. These consumer-driven changes are not confined to clothing but are also evident in the cosmetics industry.





Indeed, citizens have begun to express their thoughts and personal identity through fashion and cosmetics.





The transformations within North Korea's fashion and beauty trends are seen as a complex phenomenon influenced by multiple factors.





Let's explore the evolution of North Korean fashion trends, the driving forces behind these changes in the fashion and beauty industries, and the broader societal implications of these transformations.