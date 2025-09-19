Children’s Palaces in N. Korea

ⓒ KBS News

In North Korea, Children’s Palaces serve as educational facilities where elementary, middle, and high school students participate in after-school extracurricular activities.





Some Children’s Palaces in Pyongyang even have their own affiliated schools, such as Kumsong schools, which offer programs up to university level.





Children’s Palaces are renowned for producing talented individuals in arts and sports, with students from these institutions even gaining international recognition for their skills.





These are not merely after-school clubs; they represent a significant aspiration and privilege within North Korean society.





Participation in the Children’s Palaces is highly selective, signifying exceptional talent. Being chosen for these programs offers children a pathway to hone specialized skills, an opportunity that can potentially lead to a more promising future and greater recognition in society.





Let’s take a closer look at these special education institutions in North Korea, which are aptly called “palaces of dream.”