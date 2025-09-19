Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

N. Korea’s Banking and Financial System

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-09-24

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
North Korea does maintain a banking system; however, its nature and function differ significantly from those found in capitalist countries. 

A key distinction is that North Korean banks operate as state-run institutions. Their primary role is to manage funds strictly within the confines of the state’s centrally planned economy. 

Initially, North Korea employed a mono-banking system, characterized by the sole existence of the Central Bank of the DPRK, with no commercial banks. 

Already suffering from a lack of public trust for various reasons, North Korean banks saw this distrust deepen further following the 2009 currency reform.

This deep-rooted distrust in the official financial system, coupled with the proliferation of jangmadang, or unofficial markets, has led locals to abandon formal banking services, increase their cash holdings, and resort to private financing. As a result, cash predominantly circulates within these unofficial markets. 

In response to growing distrust and dissatisfaction with the financial system, North Korea transitioned from a mono-banking system to a dual system, allowing the central bank and commercial banks to fulfill their respective roles. 

Despite the authorities’ efforts, it remains uncertain whether the nation’s official banking system can effectively replace the deeply entrenched practices of private financing. 

Let’s explore North Korea’s banking and financial system in more detail.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >