Outside the Window / Passage from pansori Jeokbyeokga / Manhakcheonbong

Esteemed Joseon-era scholar Jeong Yak-yong정약용 was a lover of chrysanthemums and had a special way of enjoying this fall flower, which was documented as follows:





All the cluttered and uneven objects like coat hangers and desks were removed, and the place for the chrysanthemums tidied up, slightly away from the wall. Then, a candle was placed in a suitable spot so that the candlelight could shine.

As a result, strange patterns and odd shapes suddenly filled the wall. Among them, the closest one resembled flowers and leaves intertwined, with branches neatly arranged, like an unfurled traditional ink painting. The ones farther away seemed scattered and blurry, like faint, thin clouds or playful sparrows.





Jeong Yak-yong supposedly drank wine and composed poems with his friend Yoon Yi-seo윤이서 after enjoying the shadows cast by the mums this way. His room must have been filled up with the scents of the mums, wine, and ink. The first song of this week’s episode is “Outside the Window” sung by jeongga ensemble SoulJigi.

Outside the Window/ Sung by SoulJigi





This week’s artist is pansori master Kim Il-gu. He was the practitioner of Korea’s intangible cultural asset, pansori Jeokbyeokga적벽가 and also known as the creator of ajaeng sanjo아쟁산조 and outstanding gayageum가아금 player. He was born in Hwasun화순, Jeollanam-do전라남도 Province in 1940. His father was a pansori enthusiast, so the young Kim Il-gu learned to sing the entire pansori Chunhyangga춘향가 when he was just nine years old. After the Korean War, his father ran an inn. One day a changgeuk창극 or Korean traditional opera company stayed at his father’s inn but couldn’t pay for the rooms. So, his father followed the opera company on the pretext of getting paid and the young Kim Il-gu was sometimes cast in the opera as a child actor. At the time, however, female-only gukgeuk국극 productions were hugely popular, rendering most male singers jobless. After some years, Kim Il-gu went to study the ajaeng아쟁 from master Jang Woljungseon장월중선 in Mokpo목포 and worked as the accompanist for a female gukgeuk company. One day, he happened to be in Busan where he heard a gayageum sanjo piece played by Won Ok-hwa원옥화. He left the opera company and went to study the gayageum under Won Ok-hwa. Then he was hired as a visiting performer at the National Theater of Korea, where he realized that no instrument was better than the human voice. By then, he was over 30 years old, but went to learn the entire Jeokbyeokga from master singer Park Bong-sul박봉술. Kim Il-gu won nationwide recognition after winning the grand prize in the voice music category at the 1983 Jeonju Daesaseupnori전주대사습놀이, one of the most prestigious traditional music festivals in Korea. Earlier in 1979, he had already won the top prize in the instrumental music category of the same festival, where he had announced his plan to sing the entire lengths of all five pansori pieces. But learning all five pansori pieces when he was already past forty wasn’t as easy as he had imagined, so he had to be satisfied with singing only Jeokbyeokga and Simcheongga. He was named the practitioner of Jeokbyeokga in 2020 when he turned eighty. Let’s listen to Kim Il-gu singing the part where the Jeokbyeok River is set on fire.

Passage from pansori Jeokbyeokga/ Sung by Kim Il-gu





Hwimorijapga휘모리잡가 refers to fast-paced folksongs usually sung by folk singers from the Seoul and Gyeonggi-do region. One of the most well-known hwimorijapga songs is Manhakcheongbong만학천봉, a song about a fisherman asking a boy to deliver some fish to his home and the boy refusing to run the errand. What is so witty about the song is that each element of the lyrics, like the description of the scenery and the boy’s appearance, is depicted in a very detailed fashion. For instance, the boy is described as riding an elk and wearing his hair in two top knots and carrying a sack filled with medicinal herbs. This appearance is similar to that of a young boy running errands for divine beings called ‘sinseon신선’ often featured in old paintings. It wasn’t surprising that an extraordinary boy like that would refuse to do a mundane chore. Let’s conclude this week’s episode with Chae Su-hyun채수현 singing hwimorijapga Manhakcheongbong만학천봉.