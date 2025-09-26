Part 27. Korea rewrites its shipbuilding history with construction of LNG carriers

The beginning of the Korean shipbuilding industry

In the early 1970s, the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung succeeded in financing his shipbuilding venture with loans from Barclays in the UK using a 500-won banknote featuring the Turtle Ship. Thereafter, Hyundai built both the shipyard and the ship simultaneously. In 1974, Korea built two 260,000-ton super oil tankers, and the Korean shipbuilding industry took its first step. Since then, Korean shipbuilders have mostly manufactured bulk carriers and oil tankers and rose to the top of the global industry by overtaking Japan in the late 1990s.





The 500-won banknote shown by the late Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung,

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Hyundai Ulsan Shipyard in 1972

Launching of the 260,000-ton oil tanker in 1974

The turning point for Korea’s transition into a technological powerhouse – Building an LNG carrier In the early 1990s, Korea attempted to build LNG carriers, a highly lucrative shipbuilding market mostly dominated by Japan and European nations. An LNG carrier is a technology-intensive vessel designed to transport natural gas liquefied at temperatures below –163℃. Korea proved its technological capacity by building the nation’s first LNG carrier in 1994 and succeeded in getting its first order from an overseas shipping company shortly after. Since then, the global market has recognized the Korean shipbuilders’ safety system and technology and began to place orders for LNG carriers.





Construction of Korea’s first LNG carrier in 1994

