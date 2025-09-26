Boryeom / Jajinmori from Park Jong-seon style ajaeng sanjo / Taepyeongga

About five thousand years ago, Hwanwung환웅, the son of Hwanin환인, the ruler of heavens, came down to the human world. He was accompanied by the gods of the wind, the rain, and the clouds, and oversaw some 360 human affairs, such as farming, diseases, punishments, and the matters of good and evil. Koreans have long been proud of this founding myth for the reason that its theme is ‘hongikingan홍익인간,’ which means ‘to benefit the world and human beings.’ It is said that Hwanin asked his son, who was about to go down to the human world, how he was going to benefit mankind. Such thoughtfulness for humanity was the value Korean ancestors had cherished through many millenniums. The world has become very interested in Korean culture recently. Such worldwide attention should be used as an opportunity to find ways to benefit the entire world and mankind. In marking Korea’s National Foundation Day today, we will play you Boryeom, a southern japga song wishing for the well-being of our nation and its people. In the old days, performing artists stuck to a certain sequence when singing or dancing. In dance, they started off with a Buddhist dance while singers started with Boryeom. Boryeom begins with a Buddhist chant about sharing the virtues cultivated since ancient times with all sentient beings. The virtues accumulated will go toward bringing peace and prosperity to the royal house and eventually the whole world. Today’s Boryeom is sung by traditional divas Oh Jeong-suk오정숙 and Ahn Sook-sun안숙선.

Boryeom/ Sung by Oh Jeong-suk and Ahn Sook-sun





This week’s artist is ajaeng musician Kim Wun-ran from the late Joseon period. Kim was a nobleman who had passed the low-level national exam, but he lost his sight in one eye after suffering eye trouble. The ultimate goal of then-noblemen was to pass the government exam and get a government post, but the partially blind Kim had no way to accomplish that. The only way for the blind to make a living back then was to become a fortune teller or a massagist, but being a noble born, Kim couldn’t think of getting either job. He took out his frustration at the ajaeng, a string instrument resembling the gayageum or geomungo. It is a zither comprised of the main body made with foxglove wood and strings of twisted silk threads. It is played with a stick carved out of forsythia wood that is drawn across the strings like a bow. Its deep, resonant sound might have been better suited to relieving his pent-up frustration. It is said that Kim Wun-ran’s ajaeng performance was so heartbreaking that even ghosts were moved to tears. Today’s ajaeng is smaller in size and its strings much thinner than the traditional version and generally used for playing freestyle solo ajaeng pieces. Today’s second piece is the jajinmori자진모리 movement from Park Jong-seon박종선 style ajaeng sanjo. The ajaeng is played by Kim Young-gil.

Jajinmori from Park Jong-seon style ajaeng sanjo/ Ajaeng by Kim Young-gil





Songs based on poems are divided into gagok가곡 and sijochang시조창 songs. Sijochang are relatively popular songs that can be sung by oneself. Gagok songs are more formal, often sung to the accompaniment of orchestral music. Gagok songs are gender-specific: Some gagok songs are reserved for only male singers and some for female singers, and they sing alternately in a performance. At the very end, however, they sing Taepyeongga태평가 together, the only traditional song that both men and women perform together. The poem it was inspired by goes, “Since the world of King Yao and King Shun, who led the great golden age of ancient China, has now arrived, let us also relax and enjoy ourselves.” The song wishes for a peaceful time in which everyone can enjoy life. The characteristic of Taepyeongga is singing the ‘taepyeongseongdae’ part in high notes. Here’s Kim Wol-ha and Kim Kyung-bae singing gagok song Taepyeongga sung by both female and male singers.