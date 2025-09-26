Party Foundation Day in N. Korea

ⓒ KBS News

This year, North Korea will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of its Workers’ Party on October 10.





As the country’s sole ruling party, it stands as the unrivaled institution of power, responsible for overall state administration, with its foundation day thus becoming one of North Korea’s most significant holidays.





In the lead-up to this important occasion, North Korea appears to be gearing up for a series of commemorative events, including a massive military parade and its signature mass gymnastics show.





Analysts are particularly focused on the military parade, as North Korea is expected to unveil new weaponry, including systems designed to modernize its conventional forces, during the event.





Let’s delve deeper into what this year’s party foundation anniversary signifies for the North Korean regime and why it is being so emphatically highlighted.