KBS 2TV Wed/Thurs Drama

"I won't ever let go of this first and final chance"





Jung Seo-yeon (played by Cho Yeo-jeong) lives an unfortunate life but suddenly finds herself with 9.9 billion won. She takes the chance of a lifetime without a second thought, but as soon as she takes the money her life turns into living hell.





Love, friendship, conscience... everything falls apart in front of money with hidden ambition and sin surfacing.

Will she be able to keep the money in a fast-paced chase among five people with tangled histories?





She was always lonely, and never loved.

Now the story of her struggle to keep 9.9 billion won begins.









Cho Yeo-jeong as Jeong Seo-yeon

Kim Kang-woo as Kang Tae-woo

Jung Woong-in as Hong In-pyo

Oh Na-ra as Yoon Hee-joo

Lee Ji-hoon as Lee Jae-hoon









"I've always been stepped all over...I'm going to do the trampling now."

Premieres Wednesday Dec. 4 10 p.m. / Airs every Wednesday & Thursday 10 p.m. (32 episodes)



