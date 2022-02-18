＜シユン＞

生年月日：2005年2月16日





＜ツキ＞

生年月日：2002年9月21日





＜ション＞

生年月日：2003年1月28日





＜スヒョン＞

生年月日：2000年1月15日





＜ハラム＞

生年月日：2001年1月13日





＜ムンスア＞

生年月日：1999年9月9日





＜ハルナ＞

生年月日：2006年1月30日

デビュー：2021年11月

公式サイト：http://www.mysticstory.net/artist/billlie

インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/billlie.official/

ツイッター：https://twitter.com/Billlieofficial

フェイスブック：https://www.facebook.com/Billlie.official

ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyc9sUCxELTDK9vELO5Fzeg

Biography

アイドルグループ、Billlie。





MYSTIC STORY所属。同事務所初のガールズグループ。メンバーは日本人のツキとハルナを含む7人組。グループ名には「誰もが持っている、共感できる内面の自我、自分たちのB-sideを表現する」という意味が込められている。





Discography

＜Album＞

『the collective soul and unconscious：chapter one Original Soundtrack from "what is your B?"』（2022年3月）

「a sign ~ overture to Billlie」





＜Mini Album＞

『the collective soul and unconscious：chapter one』（2022年2月）

「GingaMingaYo（the strange world）」

『the Billage of perception：chapter one』（2021年11月）

「RING X RING」





＜Single＞

『the collective soul and unconscious：snowy night』（2021年12月）

「snowy night」