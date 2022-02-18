千年の古都 新羅・慶州
2022-02-18
#Artists Search l 2022-03-14
＜シユン＞
生年月日：2005年2月16日
＜ツキ＞
生年月日：2002年9月21日
＜ション＞
生年月日：2003年1月28日
＜スヒョン＞
生年月日：2000年1月15日
＜ハラム＞
生年月日：2001年1月13日
＜ムンスア＞
生年月日：1999年9月9日
＜ハルナ＞
生年月日：2006年1月30日
デビュー：2021年11月
公式サイト：http://www.mysticstory.net/artist/billlie
インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/billlie.official/
ツイッター：https://twitter.com/Billlieofficial
フェイスブック：https://www.facebook.com/Billlie.official
ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyc9sUCxELTDK9vELO5Fzeg
Biography
アイドルグループ、Billlie。
MYSTIC STORY所属。同事務所初のガールズグループ。メンバーは日本人のツキとハルナを含む7人組。グループ名には「誰もが持っている、共感できる内面の自我、自分たちのB-sideを表現する」という意味が込められている。
Discography
＜Album＞
『the collective soul and unconscious：chapter one Original Soundtrack from "what is your B?"』（2022年3月）
「a sign ~ overture to Billlie」
＜Mini Album＞
『the collective soul and unconscious：chapter one』（2022年2月）
「GingaMingaYo（the strange world）」
『the Billage of perception：chapter one』（2021年11月）
「RING X RING」
＜Single＞
『the collective soul and unconscious：snowy night』（2021年12月）
「snowy night」
2022-02-18
2022-03-02
2022-02-17