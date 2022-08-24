メニューへ 本文へ

Forestella

#Artists Search l 2022-08-29

Profile

＜カン・ヒョンホ＞

生年月日：1988年3月8日


＜コ・ウリム＞

生年月日：1995年7月10日


＜ペ・ドゥフン＞

生年月日：1986年7月15日


＜チョ・ミンギュ＞

生年月日：1990年11月19日


デビュー：2018年3月

 

インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/official.forestella/

ツイッター：https://twitter.com/official_fore

フェイスブック：https://www.facebook.com/official.forestella

ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb_gdTMC2xeuO1p8lKkZHHQ

 

Biography

クロスオーバー・グループ、FORESTELLA（フォレステラ）。


男性四重唱グループ結成のためのオーディション番組「ファントム・シンガー2」（2017年放送）優勝。メンバーはテノールのチョ・ミンギュ、バスのコ・ウリム、ミュージカル俳優のペ・ドゥフン、化学工学の研究員から歌手になったカン・ヒョンホの4人。


Discography

＜Album＞

『The Forestella』（2021年4月）

「Thriller」「My Heart Will Go On」「Together」


『Mystique』（2019年5月）

「Dear Moon」「Angel」「My Favorite Things」


『EVOLUTION』（2018年3月）

「You are my star」


＜Mini Album＞

『The Beginning : World Tree』（2022年5月）

「Save our lives」「Moonlight」「The forest song（To. SOOP BYEOL）」


＜Single＞

「Stand by me」（2022年2月）

「縁」（2020年9月）

「Words From The Wind」（2020年8月）

「Together」（2020年7月）

「Nella Fantasia」（2020年4月）

「Dear Moon」（2019年5月）

Forte Di Quattro×FORESTELLA「L'impossibile Vivere」（2018年5月）


＜Original Soundtrack＞

「セヤ セヤ パランセヤ（鳥よ、鳥よ、青い鳥よ）」ドラマ『緑豆の花』（2019年4月） 

