[Live] KBS日本語放送2回目のユーチューブライブ!
2022-08-24
#Artists Search l 2022-08-29
Profile
＜カン・ヒョンホ＞
生年月日：1988年3月8日
＜コ・ウリム＞
生年月日：1995年7月10日
＜ペ・ドゥフン＞
生年月日：1986年7月15日
＜チョ・ミンギュ＞
生年月日：1990年11月19日
デビュー：2018年3月
インスタグラム：https://www.instagram.com/official.forestella/
ツイッター：https://twitter.com/official_fore
フェイスブック：https://www.facebook.com/official.forestella
ユーチューブ：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb_gdTMC2xeuO1p8lKkZHHQ
Biography
クロスオーバー・グループ、FORESTELLA（フォレステラ）。
男性四重唱グループ結成のためのオーディション番組「ファントム・シンガー2」（2017年放送）優勝。メンバーはテノールのチョ・ミンギュ、バスのコ・ウリム、ミュージカル俳優のペ・ドゥフン、化学工学の研究員から歌手になったカン・ヒョンホの4人。
Discography
＜Album＞
『The Forestella』（2021年4月）
「Thriller」「My Heart Will Go On」「Together」
『Mystique』（2019年5月）
「Dear Moon」「Angel」「My Favorite Things」
『EVOLUTION』（2018年3月）
「You are my star」
＜Mini Album＞
『The Beginning : World Tree』（2022年5月）
「Save our lives」「Moonlight」「The forest song（To. SOOP BYEOL）」
＜Single＞
「Stand by me」（2022年2月）
「縁」（2020年9月）
「Words From The Wind」（2020年8月）
「Together」（2020年7月）
「Nella Fantasia」（2020年4月）
「Dear Moon」（2019年5月）
Forte Di Quattro×FORESTELLA「L'impossibile Vivere」（2018年5月）
＜Original Soundtrack＞
「セヤ セヤ パランセヤ（鳥よ、鳥よ、青い鳥よ）」ドラマ『緑豆の花』（2019年4月）
2022-08-24
2022-07-22
2022-08-18